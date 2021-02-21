Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed At Self Love And Care

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When it comes to self-care, treat yourself by doing whatever makes you feel good. Whether that’s taking a bubble bath, visiting the spa, practicing yoga, or just spending time in nature, self-care is imperative to not only your physical health but your mental health as well, and adding a few candles to your self-care routine will definitely take the whole vibe to the next level.

ndividual 10oz Candles, a L avender Duo Set 10oz Candles, a Pink Duo Set 10oz Candles, a Mini Quad Set 4-in 1 Pink to Lavender Ombre 2.5 oz Candles, and a Lit Kit Candle Care Kit. That’s where the self-care lifestyle brand FORVR mood , comes in as they know a thing or two about treating yourself. In the spirit of self-love, the brand has launched its newest candle collection “Adore U” with two new candle scents and a candle care kit. Founded by Nigerian-American beauty content creator Jackie Aina, the new FORVR collection is a reflection of showing self-love and care and includes i

I had the opportunity to sample the Adore U mini set collection and as soon as I opened the package I immediately fell in love! My candle collection included four beautifully packaged mini pink candles: Sweet Spot, Phero-moans, Heart Breaker, and Champagne Wasted. Each of the candles smells amazing and is perfect for my self-care days or even when I just want to liven up my living space, but if I had to choose a favorite, I would definitely say I’m part of the Heart Breaker hive!

In celebration of the candle launch, I spoke with FORVR mood’s founder Jackie Aina about the launch, the collection, and her personal self-care routine. Check out our exclusive interview below.

HelloBeautiful: What was your inspiration in creating this collection?

Jackie Aina: I wanted to create a collection to celebrate friendship, companionship, and love, but not specifically to just relationships. So I thought of scents that make me feel good, that make people feel good in general. Scents that are inspired by spring, freshness, alcohol, strawberries, and champagne, getting lit, hanging out with the girls, hanging out with guys – all of the above.

Jackie Aina: The quality and aesthetic. I created this brand because I wanted candles that looked modern and fun and feminine, but I didn’t want to pay upwards of $90 or more for a candle. I wanted a candle that actually had an amazing throw. Something that smelled great even before you lit it and I feel like I’ve really done that, not only with this collection but FORVR Mood candles in general. I love them. They look great on my tabletops as decor and on top of that they smell amazing and they last a long time.

HelloBeautiful: How do you practice self-care?

Jackie Aina: No negative self-talk – I feel like that’s a big part of my self-care routine. Sometimes self-care for me looks like turning my phone off and going rogue. I can’t create if I’m being pulled in every direction all throughout the day, so sometimes I have to not respond and do what I’m doing. That works for me. That’s why I have all of these people who work with me because I pay them to help me do the leg work of what this empire is and I’m not ashamed of that because as women we’re always told to put everyone first and I feel like it’s okay to put yourself first. Self-care isn’t selfish. Period.

For more on Adore U and FORVR mood, visit their website here: https://forvrmood.com/

