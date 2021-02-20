Happy Birthday To Our Favorite Style Icon, Rihanna! Here Are 5 Times She Was Fashion Goals!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When it comes to style, Rihanna is truly the queen. From the very first time we met her as the gorgeous, bubbly island girl to letting all of her sexy show in Savage x Fenty, the Barbadian beauty has set fashion trends every time she’s stepped on the scene. She’s known for taking major fashion risks that most of us could never pull off but somehow, whenever Rih Rih puts her special touch on it, it’s sure to pop. Fans have swooned over Rihanna’s fashion sense and confident attitude for over a decade and as the singer celebrates her 33rd birthday this weekend, we’re reminded just how much of a style icon she truly is. Let’s celebrate Bad Gal Rih Rih’s birthday with a look back at some of her best fashion moments!

Rihanna showed up at her very first U.S. Savage X Fenty pop-up shop in June 2019 looking pretty in pink and turning every head as she walked by. She wore Fenty’s Fuchsia Drawstring Satin Mini Dress and matched it perfectly with a bright pink lip, a Medea Short White Purse, matching strappy heels, and gorgeous burgundy waist-length box braids.

Here’s Rihanna at the 2017 London premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets, where she instantly became the talk of the carpet. Stepping out in a crimson red Giambattisa Valli Couture gown, Rih Rih gave us a major cleavage moment, baring her shoulders in the off-the-shoulder straps and floor-length skirt.

2017 was definitely a major fashion year for Rihanna. Here she is at the 2017 Grammy’s wearing a custom Armani Privé couture look that once again stole the show. Her orange crop-top was crystal-embellished and fit perfectly to show off her trend-setting tattoo. She wore a black organza skirt and topped the look off with a subtle smokey eye to make the whole look pop.

In 2015, Rihanna shut down the Met Gala wearing this beautiful Chinese couture gown, being one of the only attendees to wear a Chinese designer to the event. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rihanna said of the dress, “I’m so in love with this dress, but the train is insane! I can’t really walk in it without any help—but it’s so worth it.” The Chinese couture gown was handmade by one Chinese woman and took two years to make! Leave it up to Rihanna to have one of the most stylish and interesting dresses of the night!

The Met Gala is always Rihanna’s time to really show up and show out and in 2014 she wowed us once again wearing an all-white Stella McCartney ensemble giving a new meaning to the crop top look. Wearing her hair in a messy up-do, she stunned us all in this gorgeous look and definitely set the stage for the year of crop tops and floor-length skirts!

Rihanna has been fashion goals so many times that it’s nearly impossible to pick just five! What are some of your favorite Rih Rih style moments?

Rihanna Collaborates With Legendary Artist Lorna Simpson For The Jan/Feb Issue Of Essence

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day Collection Is A Must-See

Happy Birthday To Our Favorite Style Icon, Rihanna! Here Are 5 Times She Was Fashion Goals! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: