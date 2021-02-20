Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kelly Rowland has just dropped the new visual for her latest single, “Flowers,” and she looks absolutely stunning!

Only weeks after welcoming her second child Noah, Kelly Rowland is back with her new EP, simply entitled, K. The short and sweet six-song project is her first after her 2013 EP, Talk a Good Game, and is a collection of feel-good songs and bedroom hits. Among those is “Flowers”, where she’s appropriately dressed as a bed of flowers, donning a variety of bright red, yellow and purple gowns in the recently released visual.

The Destiny’s Child alum recently shared a snippet of the video on her Instagram page, teasing the clip with the caption, “the way you hold me down, I owe it… “Flowers” music video & K – EP out now! ”

Styled by celebrity stylist, Kollin Carter, the “Flowers” visual opens with a glowing pregnant Kelly wearing a gorgeous red floor-length gown by Christian Siriano, a matching red hat by Baba Jagne, and complimentary red nails and lipstick to set her entire look off. She then transforms into a goddess, wearing the stunning Iris van Herpen’s yellow and purple gown with gold ear cuffs to match. “The way you hold me down, I owe it. I know you see me now, I’m glowing,” Kelly sings as she effortlessly glides through the video while dancers weave in and out the frame around her.

Check out the full visuals below.

Kelly Rowland recently celebrated her 40th birthday and with her new baby, new single, and her new EP, K, she’s just released the soundtrack to the life of a grown woman. As she recently told Essence about her new album, “every lyric moved me as well. From relationships to the history of Black people and our Black magic, and how it just showcases us as strength and pride and joy,” and that sentiment definitely comes through in these stunning new visuals!

Kelly Rowland’s new album K is available for streaming now.

