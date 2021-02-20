He’s A Keeper: Michael B. Jordan Showers Lori Harvey with Love After Boosie’s Rant

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Boosie Bad Azz may have his opinions about wife-ing Lori Harvey, but her current boyfriend actor Michael B. Jordan is showing her and the world that she deserves otherwise.

As previously reported, during an interview with VladTV, Boosie had the audacity to claim that women who have previously slept with multiple men shouldn’t be praised, but instead the men who choose to love them in spite of.

“I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this,” Boosie said. “Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals’ but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit. Who not housing her, running through her.”

While no one in their right mind would really consider the opinions of someone who has a history of saying asinine things regarding other people’s love life a second thought, Boosie garnered attention when he named Harvey specifically.

“I know Lori is a beautiful woman but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women,” Boosie added. “What about the bachelors? What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these hoes? We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori.”

On Thursday (Feb. 18), the Black Panther star took to Instagram to show his boo, and the world, how much he loves her. In a touching post, Jordan captioned the two-slide post letting the 24-year old influencer know just exactly how he feels.

“I love you, baby,” Jordan wrote in the caption, followed by two heart emojis.

While Jordan took the more classy approach in response to Boosie’s crass comments, the Internet wasn’t so forgiving as the rapper trended on social media with many calling out the hypocrisy in his approach to a woman sowing her royal oats versus that of a man.

Boosie saying he won’t date Lori Harvey might be the wildest lie I’ve heard this week. Him thinking he has a chance with her to make that decision is the wildest belief anyone has ever believed. — don’t fret, my negress. (@LeciJ_) February 17, 2021

Boosie followed up saying Lori Harvey isn’t goals but bitch Z how can he speak on any goals or what women do when he’s got like 9 baby mommas bye lmao i hate when niggas speak on woman’s cooters like worry about yo dick that’s spitting out kids with different women — Taylor-Marie 💋 💅🏾👑💖 (@LifeofTaymarie) February 17, 2021

Of course, after the dragging the “Wipe Me Down” star took to Instagram to double down on his comments, while still insisting that he is “standing by his opinion.”

Take a look at a few pics from the happy couple below.

