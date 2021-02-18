CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: More Snow In The Tri-State

When you woke up this morning and looked outside there was more snow in the Tri-State. Please be careful if you have to go to work.

As of 8 a.m., accumulation totals in the Tri-State ranged from 1″ to 3″.

According to the National Weather Service, CVG was at 1.9″ of snow through 7 a.m.

There will be additional snow bursts late morning and mid-afternoon Thursday.

Daytime temperatures will reach 31 degrees.

Snow is expected to continue through noon.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

