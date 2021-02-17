Cincinnati: Barry Larkin Will Join The Reds TV Broadcasting Team

Former Cincinnati Reds baseball great Barry Larkin will join the Cincinnati Reds TV, broadcasting team.
Via Fox19
Larkin, who will call 81 of the Reds’ home games, will join new play-by-play announcer John Sadak and long-time Reds announcers Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley.
“I’m really looking forward to the consistency and the conversations, and that’s what I plan on bringing to the broadcast booth,” Larkin said. “I know people want to know what’s happening on the field and, more importantly, why it’s happening. I look forward to being able to educate and inform.
