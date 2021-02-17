CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Barry Larkin Will Join The Reds TV Broadcasting Team

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cincinnati Reds Spring Training

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Former Cincinnati Reds baseball great Barry Larkin will join the Cincinnati Reds TV, broadcasting team.

Via Fox19

 

Larkin, who will call 81 of the Reds’ home games, will join new play-by-play announcer John Sadak and long-time Reds announcers Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley.

“I’m really looking forward to the consistency and the conversations, and that’s what I plan on bringing to the broadcast booth,” Larkin said. “I know people want to know what’s happening on the field and, more importantly, why it’s happening. I look forward to being able to educate and inform.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Barry Larkin Will Join The Reds TV Broadcasting Team  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh Dead At…
 6 hours ago
02.17.21
Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson On Witnessing Grace And…
 6 hours ago
02.17.21
Ciara Tells Oprah She’s Enjoying Her Post Baby…
 10 hours ago
02.17.21
15 items
Rick Ross Masterfully Performs Hits For NPR Tiny…
 1 day ago
02.17.21
Photos
Close