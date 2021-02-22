Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, Radio One Cincinnati presents “HerStory”. We’re highlighting some of Cincinnati’s strongest women who have impacted change in the community and history.
Submit a nomination for a woman you know, who you believe deserves the recognition of “Her Story”.

