Serena Williams Donates To Small Black-Owned Businesses

Well, it looks like the Serena Williams is the GOAT, and not just on the tennis court! In celebration of Black History month, Williams has teamed up with her jewelry company to provide relief for small black-owned businesses. According to NEWSONE, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a non-profit, “The Opportunity Fund”. Considering the current climate of the country, many businesses, black-owned especially weren’t able to survive. Salute to the GOAT!

Lets continue to support each other, not just today but everyday!

Serena Williams Donates To Small Black-Owned Businesses was originally published on kysdc.com

