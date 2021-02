LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you plan on traveling on the Roebling bridge you might want to cancel your plans because the bridge will be closed for 9 months.

Via Fox19

The bridge was closed in April 2019 as a safety precaution after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower. Temporary netting was installed and the bridge was re-opened in August 2019.

