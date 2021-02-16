Moneybagg Yo Apologizes After Bragging About Millions He Made During Pandemic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A few hours after bragging on Twitter about the amount of money he’s made during the pandemic Moneybagg Yo followed up with an apology for what he later realized was a “very insensitive” statement.

I apologize to everybody I offended my comment was very insensitive it was not my intent to hurt anyone 🙌🏾💯 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 15, 2021

Prior to the apology, Moneybagg Yo posted a few tweets talking about the money he has made during the pandemic and saying he didn’t “want it to end.”

Not gone lie I made a couple Ms in da pandemic, ion want it to end 😅💯🤷🏽‍♂️ — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 15, 2021

I feel like the pandemic help a lot of people — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 15, 2021

People we’re quick to react, pointing out the various businesses that are struggling, families struggling to keep food on the table, on top of the 2.4 million people around the world who have died from Covid-19, so the Memphis rapper was quick to realize his mistake and apologized.

And there are people who lost everything, be mindful of that. Selfish — ToniWoni 🇯🇲 (@toneane_) February 15, 2021

That’s cool and all, but ppl are DYING! A lot of folks are tired burying their family… but, congrats on dem Ms!🙄 — qUaCk QuAcK tO  DuCk AnD  ChIcKeN tOo!!! (@bmblbee__) February 15, 2021

Some people felt it was an insensitive Tweet, others say he’s aloud to boast about his success. Let us know your reaction on social media.

