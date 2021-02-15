CLOSE
Cincinnati: Ice Storm In The Tri-State

There’s an Ice storm in the Tri-State, The roads are very slippery it’s be advised please stay home.

Snowfall totals of 2-4 inches will be less than initially expected, but new forecasts say up to 0.5 inches of ice could accumulate as well.

Parts of the region got a few inches of snow Monday morning before an hours-long pause. Conditions deteriorated around 2 p.m.

The Tre-State will likely see a break from 7-9 p.m., but snow will follow until at least midnight.

Ice is likely to bring significant travel disruption and power outages in the southeast portion of the region, according to NWS. That includes Scioto and Lewis counties, but also into other nearby counties like Mason, Adams, Pike, and Hocking, where sleet is also expected.

  FULL STORM FORECAST LIST: Snow emergencies in the Tri-State | CLOSINGS & DELAYS

