LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On the latest episode of Mix It UP ATL, J Money Speaks on not being prepared for the fast success that came with his new sound, and losing himself leading to him stepping away from music. He also shares details about getting shot, and investing in technology.

RELATED: Mix It Up ATL: DJ Burn One Helped Introduce the Industry to Mixtapes w/ Gucci Mane

RELATED: Mix It Up ATL: DJ Hershey On How Strip Clubs Controlled ATL Music Scene

Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station For Hip Hop & R&B Hot 107.9

SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/egTUFC​ ​

TWITTER: https://goo.gl/gJUfFR​

FACEBOOK: https://goo.gl/94pTMv​

INSTAGRAM: https://goo.gl/wzxQgA

Mix It Up ATL: J Money on Changing the Culture with ‘Mr. Futuristic’ Mixtape was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: