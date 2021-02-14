Supreme Taps Tracy Morgan As Spoonie Luv For Valentine’s Day PSA

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re a fan of Comedy Central show Crank Yankers, you’re no doubt familiar with the character Spooniec Luv, who is voiced by comedian Tracy Morgan. The smooth-talking playboy is the perfect fit as he hosts a 2-minute clip for streetwear destination Supreme on this Valentine’s Day.

Spoonie Luv from Up Above is holding court at the Supreme store in Los Angeles as he runs down numerous examples of what love is. While dipped in a black box logo hoodie, Spoonie relays how everything from buying the crackhead outside the chicken spot a 2-piece with coleslaw and using your girlfriend’s birthday as the pin for your EBT card is all “love.”

Safe bet that Supreme will be dropping a look at their new collection for Spring/Summer 2021 sooner than later.

For now, peep the musing of Spoonie Luv in the Love Reigns Supreme, 2021 spot below. Tracy Morgan better have all the Supreme heat this season—it would be only right.

