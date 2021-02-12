Diva’s Daily Dirt: Issa Rae + City Girls Link Up For New Comedy Series

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Issa Rae + City Girls Link Up For New Comedy Series

Issa Rae may be gearing up to move on from Insecure but she is still securing these bags! RAP BAGS at that! Well, not rap rap but she’s working on a new Comedy series called, ‘Rap Sh*t! According to reports, she’s executive producing a new half-hour series for HBO MAX. Issa will be bringing the ‘City Girls’ on board as well as Co-Executive Producers. PERIODT! Casting is currently underway and production is set to start this summer. Yesss let’s normalize securing the bag and putting ya girls on too all 2021!

The ‘Chappelle Show’ Returns To Netflix

Just when you thought you were going to be lonely all Valentine’s day weekend, The ‘Chappelle Show’ has officially returned to Netflix after being pulled a few weeks back. Legendary Comedian Dave Chappelle posted a clip on his IG page from a recent standup performance. In the video, the comedian shared that his fans were boycotting his Comedy Central show.

“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God Almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because, without your eyes, it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it they called me and I got my name back, and I got my license back, and I got my show back. And they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

