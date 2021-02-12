CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

JJ Watt Released By Houston Texans

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

JJ Watt, the Houston Texans all-time leader in sacks and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was released by the team on Friday (February 12), ending the tenure of the greatest defensive player in franchise history.

Watt released a video on Twitter stating he asked for his release and spoke directly with the McNair family in order to secure it.

RELATED: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas

RELATED: JJ Watt Reveals Where His $41.6 Million Raised During Harvey Went

JJ Watt Released By Houston Texans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union Says Learning To Embrace Her Natural…
 11 hours ago
02.12.21
Ryan Destiny’s Black Opal Ambassadorship Is A Full…
 14 hours ago
02.12.21
Need More People: Lil Uzi Vert Says Jay-Z…
 1 day ago
02.12.21
Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Cooking Show Set To…
 1 day ago
02.12.21
Photos
Close