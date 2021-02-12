Cincinnati: Local Fire Fighter Delivered A Life-Saving Organ To The Hospital

A Local Fire Fighter is a hero for delivering a life-saving organ to Children’s hospital during heavy traffic and snow.
Via Fox19
firefighter Jason Baumann, on his first organ transplant delivery, couldn’t afford to stop.
“They told us, you know, most of these things happened in the middle of the night, so it’s a lot quicker drive. It’s not during rush hour. [It’s not] during a snow storm.”
Baumann’s cargo was a lung destined for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where a young patient was waiting for it.
His drive started at CVG. Quickly his progress slowed, worrying doctors half a city away.
“Traffic was horrible,” Baumann said. “The weather was horrible. Snow piled everywhere. We left at [5:05 p.m.] So it was at the height of rush hour.”
