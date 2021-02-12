CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Local Fire Fighter Delivered A Life-Saving Organ To The Hospital

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A Local Fire Fighter is a hero for delivering a life-saving organ to Children’s hospital during heavy traffic and snow.

Via Fox19

firefighter Jason Baumann, on his first organ transplant delivery, couldn’t afford to stop.

“They told us, you know, most of these things happened in the middle of the night, so it’s a lot quicker drive. It’s not during rush hour. [It’s not] during a snow storm.”

Baumann’s cargo was a lung destined for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where a young patient was waiting for it.

His drive started at CVG. Quickly his progress slowed, worrying doctors half a city away.

“Traffic was horrible,” Baumann said. “The weather was horrible. Snow piled everywhere. We left at [5:05 p.m.] So it was at the height of rush hour.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Local Fire Fighter Delivered A Life-Saving Organ To The Hospital  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Need More People: Lil Uzi Vert Says Jay-Z…
 15 hours ago
02.12.21
Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Cooking Show Set To…
 15 hours ago
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…
 16 hours ago
02.12.21
The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At…
 17 hours ago
02.12.21
Photos
Close