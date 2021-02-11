CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Inclement Weather in Dallas Leads to a Mass Casualty

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/FortWorthFire/status/1359950530727063558Thursday Morning At least 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including several 18-wheelers. Five people have been confirmed dead according to WFAA. Police say the total number of injuries still remains unknown at this time.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. as drivers were dealing with inclement weather across North Texas, including freezing rain.

All of the victims who crews could access and needed medical treatment have been taken to the hospital. Some victims remained trapped in their car for several hours until they could be rescued and treated by the medical team.

Ft. Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Fire Chief Jim Davis, and Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to share the latest updates.

The interstate is expected to be closed for the rest of Thursday. Police urged people to stay home and off the roads if they do not need to be traveling today.

 

Inclement Weather in Dallas Leads to a Mass Casualty  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Need More People: Lil Uzi Vert Says Jay-Z…
 13 hours ago
02.12.21
Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Cooking Show Set To…
 13 hours ago
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…
 14 hours ago
02.12.21
The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At…
 15 hours ago
02.12.21
Photos
Close