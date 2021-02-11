CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s Bumbling Impeachment Lawyers As Democrats Rest Their Case

House impeachment managers want Trump convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Second Impeachment Trial Of Donald J. Trump Continues In Senate

Source: Handout / Getty

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats on Thursday rested their case on the third day of the former president’s second impeachment trial.

Democrats’ House Impeachment Managers laid out a series of compelling, calculating and meticulous arguments that painted a vivid picture of Trump’s systematic and steady inciting of his most violent supporters to act on his behalf. It all culminated, Democrats said, on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, with Trump’s own words urging his followers to get violent under the disingenuous auspices of protecting the country following repeated baseless claims of election fraud (aka “the big lie”).

Trump knew exactly what he was doing and saying, which is why he waited so long to address the attempted coup that has resulted in at least seven deaths, including multiple police officers, Democrats accurately said while introducing damning pieces of evidence such as previously unseen video of the right-wing extremists rumbling and defacing the Capitol.

Now, the ball is in Trump’s lawyers’ court.

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse said there are three questions Trump’s lawyers must address as they present their case: 1) was the Capitol violence foreseeable? 2) did Trump encourage the Capitol violence? And 3) did Trump willfully encourage the Capitol violence?

The video and Twitter evidence presented by the House Impeachment Managers answers those questions affirmatively, Neguse said.

 

Neguse also suggested that the same thing, or worse, history is bound to repeat itself if Republicans do not convict Trump. He avoided any accountability for inciting that violence, emboldening him and his supporters alike to keep pushing forward the needle of domestic terror until Jan. 6, Neguse reasoned. 

He logically concluded that the kind of violence seen at the Capitol was similar to that in Charlottesville and in Washington, D.C., where the Proud Boys defaced historic Black churches amid their violence late last year — both of which have been attributed to Trump.

Neguse ended his presentation by saying: “We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime of which he is overwhelmingly guilty of. Because if you don’t, if we pretend this didn’t happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who’s to say it won’t happen again?”

One day earlier, Neguse’s fellow House Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett presented video she described as “chilling” and showed never-seen-before security footage as violent rioters broke into the Capitol, along with footage of Officer Eugene Goodman leading Sen. Mitt Romney to safety.

“He fanned the flame of violence,” she said of Trump. “The violence was what he deliberately encouraged.”

Second Impeachment Trial Of Donald J. Trump Continues In Senate

Impeachment Manager Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse speaks on the third day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 11, 2021. | Source: Handout / Getty

Trump’s lawyers are expected to present their case beginning Friday. But since their opening arguments questioning the constitutionality of the impeachment trial went so badly for them, not much is likely expected from them.

Instead, regardless of the lawyers’ performance, it all comes down to how Senate Republicans choose to vote — to convict or to acquit. And early reporting shows that there is still a blind partisan effort to vote no out of loyalty to Trump.

Probably expecting for that to be the case, House Manager Jamie Raskin made sure in his closing arguments to appeal directly not just to the entire Senate but also to the American people. That tactic could be effective if Trump is acquitted, jeopardizing the opposing Senators’ chances at re-election by constituents who could feel let down.

After being snubbed by his first to choices of legal representation, Trump chose his B-team that includes Bruce Castor, the former Pennsylvania distrct attorney who promised Bill Cosby immunity in exchange for the testimony that was ultimately (and begrudgingly) used to convict the disgraced comedian of sexual assault.

He and Robert Schoen, who represented controversial Trump cronie Roger Stone, presented their own brief full of fallacies, falsehoods and misgivings on Day 1 of the impeachment trial.

To be sure, the conventional wisdom is that despite all of the above, Senate Republicans are united in their resolve to acquit Trump. But the political capital from the impeachment is the Democrats to bank, showing that not all would be lost for them without a conviction.

SEE ALSO:

Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd Impeachment Trial

Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Use Trump’s Words Against Him During Impeachment Trial

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

16 photos Launch gallery

The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

Continue reading The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

As reality settled in that Donald Trump would be going down in history if for nothing else than because of his historic impeachment on Wednesday, so did the social media creatives whose collective timing of churning out related memes and gifs was nothing short of impeccable. https://twitter.com/thisiswhereit/status/1207567737981194240?s=20 Trump's fate in the House was sealed because of his admitted quid pro quo that attempted to extort the Ukrainian government in return for political favors that would have potentially affected the outcome of the 2020 election. When Trump instructed his cronies to ignore House subpoenas to testify, he also earned himself separate obstruction of Congress charges. Both are offenses that resulted in his impeachment on Wednesday. https://twitter.com/abigailmarone/status/1207438937389780997?s=20 As a result, the internet was instantly replete with photos, graphics and videos mocking the president for becoming just the third sitting president in American history to be impeached. https://twitter.com/smithrockneil/status/1207550060705140736?s=20   Africans in "shithole countries" were the subject of a ton of memes and gifs devoted to pointing out that the irony of the very person who criticized their homelands being criticized by leaders in his own nation to the point of impeachment. https://twitter.com/philiphjames1/status/1207568248247586816?s=20 Other memes and gifs centered on the fact that if Trump is removed from office -- a long shot considering the Republican-controlled Senate that has openly declared its partisan loyalty to the president will determine the president's guilt or innocence -- then Mike Pence will become commander-in-chief. For many, it was a toss-up between which was the worse prospect. https://twitter.com/FarajLora/status/1207509445934272515?s=20 A lot of tweets also brought attention to the possibility of the impeachment backfiring and resulting in Trump's resounding re-election next year. https://twitter.com/kk_in_AB/status/1207537864893820929?s=20 But it was that looming impeachment trial in the Senate that a lot of folks focused on. Namely, there were questions about who, if anybody, would be testifying since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced he will not allow any witnesses. https://twitter.com/Mupparooni/status/1207499462291013633?s=20 But there was also the sentiment that impeaching Trump would fuel to Americans to vote him out of office since impeachment would probably not accomplish that. Others imagined the reactions to the news of Trump's impeachment from the Clintons, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, all of whom have been the repeated targets of the president's anger, animosity and, in the case of his predecessor, jealousy. https://twitter.com/therealmdv/status/1207563555895009285?s=20 As usual, the undefeated internet defended its championship title and showed no mercy to any and everybody involved in the impeachment process. Scroll down to see a sampling of choice tweets covering the gamut of Trump's impeachment and the implications behind it moving forward for America and the world.

The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s Bumbling Impeachment Lawyers As Democrats Rest Their Case  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical…
 8 hours ago
02.11.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2…
 20 hours ago
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…
 21 hours ago
02.11.21
From “Get Out” To A Revolution: Daniel, Lakeith,…
 24 hours ago
02.11.21
Photos
Close