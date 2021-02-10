LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of the biggest movies that has been anticipated since its early production has been “Judas & The Black Messiah.” Based on the life and ultimate betrayal of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya; Black Panther, Queen & Slim) at the hands the Judas from the story, William “Bill” O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield, TV series Atlanta, Sorry To Bother You), and what turned the movement on its head.

Ryan Cameron got to speak to both stars about an assortment of topics including:

working together after “Get Out”

what drew them to their roles in this film

what the history means to them

For Daniel Kaluuya:

changing his dialect to fit Fred Hampton’s speech

taking vocal rest & gaining weight to fit the physique of Fred Hampton

For Lakeith Stanfield:

being on Clubhouse

understanding the self-preservation that Bill O’Neal had to use to stay alive

what he thinks people will take away from the film after the credits start

his thoughts on this year being “The Year Of The Rat”

Take a look at this in depth interview below:

From “Get Out” To A Revolution: Daniel, Lakeith, & Ryan Cameron Uncensored was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: