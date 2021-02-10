CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

From “Get Out” To A Revolution: Daniel, Lakeith, & Ryan Cameron Uncensored

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Judas Movie

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

One of the biggest movies that has been anticipated since its early production has been “Judas & The Black Messiah.” Based on the life and ultimate betrayal of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya; Black Panther, Queen & Slim) at the hands the Judas from the story, William “Bill” O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield, TV series Atlanta, Sorry To Bother You), and what turned the movement on its head. 

Majic App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Ryan Cameron got to speak to both stars about an assortment of topics including: 

  • working together after “Get Out”
  • what drew them to their roles in this film
  • what the history means to them

For Daniel Kaluuya:

  • changing his dialect to fit Fred Hampton’s speech
  • taking vocal rest & gaining weight to fit the physique of Fred Hampton

For Lakeith Stanfield:

  • being on Clubhouse
  • understanding the self-preservation that Bill O’Neal had to use to stay alive
  • what he thinks people will take away from the film after the credits start
  • his thoughts on this year being “The Year Of The Rat”
Ryan Cameron

Source: Radio One / Ryan Cameron

Take a look at this in depth interview below:

From “Get Out” To A Revolution: Daniel, Lakeith, & Ryan Cameron Uncensored  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…
 12 hours ago
02.11.21
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Mielle Organics’ First Global…
 1 day ago
02.10.21
Offset Is Getting Sued By Luxury Rental Company…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
LaTheGoat ft. Rick Ross & Jermaine Dupri “8…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Photos
Close