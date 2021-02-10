CLOSE
Cincinnati: How To Prevent Your Heat Bill From Going Up During This Cold Weather

Here are some Fasho ways to prevent your heating bill from going up in all of this cold weather.

You should set your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees to help reduce your monthly water heating bills.

Try opening cabinets and turning your faucet to drip to avoid frozen pipes.

It’s also important to check on family members along with neighbors to ensure they are safe and have adequate heat in their homes.

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting to prevent putting too much strain on your heating system.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days and then close them at night to help insulate your home.

