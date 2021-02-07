CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

Jazmine Sullivan sang the star-spangled banner at the 55th Super Bowl wearing a suit with accessories from Area.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The good news is if you loved Jazmine’s look it’s available to purchase from Area’s ready-to-wear 2021 collection.  The Corset blazer dress retails for $1,550 paired with the Crystal Stretched Track Pant that retails for $550, and accessorized with the Crystal Hairpiece listed on their site for $450,

Area has dressed many celebs like Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Indya Moore, Tiffany Pollard, and more!

RELATED STORY: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs

Watch her performance here

The Latest:

What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Black Styleblazers Series: Africa Miranda Is Changing The…
 12 hours ago
02.08.21
15 items
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
The Drummer Got Some: The Reinvention & Reignition…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Packin’ A Mac In The Back of The…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Photos
Close