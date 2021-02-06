Will Oprah’s Face Be On The $50 Bill?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Right now, there are talks that President Biden is trying to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

The British information firm Merchant Machine is taking this one step further, and they want other celebrities on money.

They are pushing to get Kamala Harris on the $100 bill, Oprah on the $50 bill, Taylor Swift on the $20, and Serena Williams on the $10. The group’s goal is to put more successful women on currency besides Queen Elizabeth II.

As President Biden considers putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a group has emerged with several other proposals to put women on bills. The British information firm Merchant Machine called for putting Vice President Kamala Harris on the $100 bill, media big Oprah Winfrey on the $50 bill, and tennis champ Serena Williams on the $10 bill. In its study of the gender inequality of world currencies, Merchant Machine said that 88% of the world’s banknotes feature men. Exclude all the bills featuring the queen and it rises to 91%.

