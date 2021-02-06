Family Hustle Paused In Midst of Sexual Allegations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

T.I. and Tiny have been dealing with sexual assault allegations over the last few weeks, and now it is affecting their work.

Production for their reality show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” has come to a halt.

MTV said in a statement, “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials.”

They added, “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Source

Last month several women posted allegations on social media — claiming the couple had drugged or coerced them into having sexual encounters. As far as we know, none of the accusers have reported claims to law enforcement, or filed lawsuits. Still, MTV says, “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.” T.I. has strongly denied the allegations, and threatened legal action against at least one accuser. The show had been shooting in Atlanta since December, but with this shutdown — first reported by Deadline — the fate of the 4th season is up in the air.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: