TSA Can Now Fine You For Not Wearing Mask?

Getting on a plane anytime soon? Better bring a mask otherwise it will cost you big time.

The Transportation Security Administration just announced the fines for non-compliance with its facial coverings policy.

Those who fail to wear a mask could receive a fine! And If you don’t learn repeat offenders potentially getting hit for up to $1,500.

(CNN) — Violators of the federal transportation face mask requirement face a $250 fine that increases for subsequent violations, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday.

The fine can rise up to $1,500 for repeated violations.

“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges,” the agency said.

The penalties may be in addition to those imposed by operators.

US airlines have taken the initiative to ban passengers who do not follow the rules. Delta Air Lines said in a company memo on February 1 that it has banned about 950 people for violating its mask rule.

