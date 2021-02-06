Fans Confused By Cardis B’s New Lyrics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B’s new song and video Up dropped at midnight Thursday night/Friday morning,

The video already has 3 million views in 11 hours.

There seems to be a line in her song that is confusing the Twitterverse.

The line is, if it’s up then it’s stuck.

Twitter was confused by the meaning. After a deep dive, the meaning of the line is, if we have beef then we will continue to have beef until it is settled.

Many assumed the line was a sexual reference.

Did you know what the line meant? What was your favorite look from the video?

Source

Normally, Cardi stans can expect just sex, sex and more sex, from her music, but this time she went for a different angle. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music : “My last song was very sexual, so i always want my next song to be different than the one before,” she said and referred to the Chicago drill influence: “I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it’s up then it’s stuck, and that’s where I wanted to take it with this record.”

CARDI B’S UP LYRICS The exact line specified by Cardi B is actually the one that has fans confused. Upon first hearing the song, “If it’s up, then it’s stuck,” appears to some like a strange, and rather painful, innuendo. However, the line is actually a reference to American slang. According to both fans on Twitter and the classic Urban Dictionary, “If it’s up then it’s stuck,” isn’t code for dodgy Viagra. Instead, it refers to beef that’s set to stay as beef until it’s settled out.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: