Fans Confused By Cardis B’s New Lyrics

Cardi B

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Cardi B’s new song and video Up dropped at midnight Thursday night/Friday morning,

The video already has 3 million views in 11 hours.

There seems to be a line in her song that is confusing the Twitterverse.

The line is, if it’s up then it’s stuck.

Twitter was confused by the meaning. After a deep dive, the meaning of the line is, if we have beef then we will continue to have beef until it is settled.

Many assumed the line was a sexual reference.

Did you know what the line meant? What was your favorite look from the video?

