Winnie Harlow Shines As First Global Ambassador For New Paul Mitchell

Winnie Harlow is kicking off 2021 with a bang! The model and activist has just been named Paul Mitchell’s first-ever Global Ambassador, a huge venture for the professional haircare brand!

The campaign celebrates the power of self-expression through hair while inspiring consumers to embrace their distinct beauty and personal style. And with Winnie being known for breaking the beauty mold and following her own path as a model, she’s the perfect person to represent the brand. “Expressing myself through hair is a fun experience that represents different stages in my life,” Winnie said in a statement. “I get to create new personas, personalities, and characters with every look—from super sexy with long, straight hair, a chilled-out feel with curly waves, and a little tomboy with a short cut.”

Partnering with the haircare brand is somewhat of a full-circle moment for Winnie, as hair and hair styling was part of her childhood growing up. She recalled childhood memories of watching her mom – a hairdresser– give client’s a confidence boost after leaving her chair. “I loved seeing [my mom] transform a client’s hair, put a smile on their face, and leave them happy and ready to rule the world,” she said.

The first looks of the campaign feature a stunning Winnie Harlow wearing an all-black leotard and long, luxurious locks that flow as if she’s standing in front of “Beyonce’s diva fan.” The images are all shot in black and white, giving it an aesthetic that shows off Winnie’s undeniable beauty. Other images from the campaign feature Winnie in an adorable blonde pixie cut and vibrant, bouncy curls that look like she’s straight out of an 80s high fashion magazine.

“Winnie is a remarkable woman that inspires people to be fearless and live beautifully,” said JPMS Vice-Chairman Michaeline DeJoria in a statement. “She truly exemplifies our ethos and we

are thrilled to welcome her to the Paul Mitchell family.”

The Winnie Harlow x Paul Mitchell campaign is featured on PaulMitchell.com now.

