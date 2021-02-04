LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This story made me say What The Fasho… Skeletal remains were found in an Avondale basement have been identified.

Via fox19

The remains were identified as 69-year-old Neva Johnson, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Her remains would have been much more difficult to identify if not for one clue found next to her bones, the office says.

That clue, an old cellphone.

“When there’s skeletal remains, there’s only a few ways we can identify that person,” says Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco. “So, we have dental records that we can use, we have skeletal records if they’ve ever been in the hospital, some x-rays very similar to using dental records, DNA.”

Cincinnati: Remains Found In An Avondale Basement Have Been Identified was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: