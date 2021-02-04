Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses ‘Apologies’ To Escape Accountability For Her Actions

Apparently, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not above saying sorry, she just prefers to do it behind closed doors. News reports mention Greene apologized to her Republican colleagues in a private meeting for spreading false conspiracy theories but remains defiant in public, instead only expressing regret during a speech on the House floor Thursday.
The solidarity and defiance in supporting Greene stand in stark comparison to the response from House Republicans to calls from Black lawmakers to address white supremacy.
As Rep. Jamaal Bowman pointed out in a tweet, House Republicans booed Rep. Cori Bush while she spoke on the House floor last month, ignoring any rules of decorum and respect. Bush called on the 117th Congress to “legislate in defense of Black lives” and root out white supremacy in the White House.
Republicans booed sister @CoriBush when she denounced white supremacy.
They just cheered someone who said Parkland and Sandy Hook were “false flags.” https://t.co/2vtFudJvkW
— Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 4, 2021
As NewsOne previously reported, House Republicans also tried to deflect attention away from Greene’s antics by renewing attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar. In March 2019, the House broadly condemned “all forms of hate” after Democrats Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib were railroaded for allegedly anti-Semitic comments while Republicans simultaneously tolerated and supported hateful rhetoric from the president.
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy himself was called out for anti-Semitism in a post about Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer as well as philanthropist George Soros. McCarthy attempted to distance Republicans from Greene’s prior comments and conspiracies but he was supportive of efforts to oppose Biden’s election victory before the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Notorious for distorting information, Greene continues to position herself as the victim of a “mob” when she’s the one who helped incite a mob. Her claims of cancel culture trying to destroy her only distract from Greene’s behavior since her election and while running for Congress in Georgia’s 6th and then 14th Congressional Districts.
Revelations of Greene’s prior social media posts may be new to national audiences, but some Georgians are quite familiar with her antics. Even before her election, Greene was a prominent proponent of QAnon and other conspiracy theories.
Prior to announcing her candidacy for the 6th Congressional District GOP primary, Greene live-streamed herself harassing attendees and their children at a Drag Queen Storytime event in Alpharetta.
Greene is the queen of pushing out apologies to save face. Last June, in an attempt to appease Republican supporters who began distancing themselves from her antics, she issued a statement framing Republicans and Christian Conservatives as victims, citing Reps. Steve Scalise and Liz Cheney as examples.
False equivalencies in this moment create an escape route for Republicans to avoid accountability for their actions over the last few months. Framing the current debate over Greene as a partisan battle ignores the role she has played in attempts to destabilize the U.S. government.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
SEE ALSO:
GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar For Democrats Targeting Marjorie Taylor Greene
Movement To Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress Gains Steam As Rep. Cori Bush Moves Her Office Farther Away
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Riley Williams
1 of 18
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 18, 2021
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
2. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
2 of 18
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
3. Christine Priola, former school therapist
3 of 18
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
4. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
4 of 18
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
5. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
5 of 18
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
6. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
6 of 18
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
7. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
7 of 18
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
8. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
8 of 18
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
9. Richard Barnett
9 of 18
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
10. Adam Johnson
10 of 18
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
11. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
11 of 18
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
12. Doug Jensen, mason worker
12 of 18
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
13. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
13 of 18
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 18
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 18
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 18
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 18
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
18. Placed on "No-Fly" List
18 of 18
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses ‘Apologies’ To Escape Accountability For Her Actions was originally published on newsone.com