Former Columbus Police Officer Arrested and Indicted for the Murder of Andre Hill

Former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been arrested and indicted for the murder of Andre Hill. A Franklin County Grand Jury and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that Coy has been indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, and dereliction of duty. Hill was shot and killed by Coy on December 22nd after a call was made about a running car outside of a home.
Coy was fired after a hearing with the Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. just days after fatally shooting Andre Hill without his bodycam on. Coy did turn on his bodycam after he shot Hill. The cameras do have a feature where sixty-seconds prior is captured without sound. In the video you see a short encounter between Coy and Hill followed by nobody rendering aid to help Hill who was dying. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Shannon Harden, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, and other city officials all expressed their outrage after footage of the encounter was released to the public.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement after the news broke of the arrest.
“The community was outraged by the killing of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, by law enforcement. The indictment does not lessen the pain of his tragic death for Mr. Hill’s loved ones, but it is a step towards justice. I thank the grand jury for their service.”
Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger. Hill was unarmed.
104 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
104 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. McHale Rose
1 of 104
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
2. Xzavier Hill
Source:Change.org 2 of 104
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
3. Frederick CoxSource:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 3 of 104
4. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 4 of 104
5. Carl Dorsey III, 39
5 of 104
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
6. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 6 of 104
7. Andre' Hill, 47
7 of 104
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
8. Joshua Feast
8 of 104
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
9. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 9 of 104
10. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 10 of 104
11. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 11 of 104
12. A.J. Crooms
12 of 104
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
13. Sincere Pierce
13 of 104
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
14. Walter Wallace Jr.
14 of 104
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
15. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 15 of 104
16. Jonathan Price
16 of 104
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
17. Deon Kay
17 of 104
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
18. Daniel Prude
18 of 104
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
19. Damian Daniels
19 of 104
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
20. Dijon Kizzee
20 of 104
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
21. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 21 of 104
22. David McAtee
22 of 104
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
23. Natosha “Tony” McDade23 of 104
24. George Floyd
24 of 104
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
25. Yassin Mohamed
25 of 104
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
26. Finan H. Berhe
26 of 104
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— JMcCorrySpeaks (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
27. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 27 of 104
28. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 28 of 104
29. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 29 of 104
30. Terrance Franklin
30 of 104
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
31. Miles HallSource:KRON4 31 of 104
32. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 32 of 104
33. William Green
33 of 104
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
34. Samuel David Mallard, 19
34 of 104
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
35. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 35 of 104
36. De’von Bailey, 19
36 of 104
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
37. Christopher Whitfield, 31
37 of 104
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
38. Anthony Hill, 26
38 of 104
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
39. De'Von Bailey, 1939 of 104
40. Eric Logan, 54
40 of 104
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
41. Jamarion Robinson, 26
41 of 104
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
42. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
42 of 104
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
43. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
43 of 104
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
44. Ryan Twyman, 2444 of 104
45. Brandon Webber, 20
45 of 104
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
46. Jimmy Atchison, 21
46 of 104
47. Willie McCoy, 20
47 of 104
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
48. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2148 of 104
49. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
49 of 104
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
50. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 50 of 104
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
51. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 51 of 104
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
52. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 52 of 104
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
53. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 53 of 104
54. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 54 of 104
55. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 55 of 104
56. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 56 of 104
57. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 57 of 104
58. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 58 of 104
59. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 59 of 104
60. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 60 of 104
61. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 61 of 104
62. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 62 of 104
63. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 63 of 104
64. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 64 of 104
65. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 65 of 104
66. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 66 of 104
67. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 67 of 104
68. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 68 of 104
69. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 69 of 104
70. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 70 of 104
71. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 71 of 104
72. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 72 of 104
73. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 73 of 104
74. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 74 of 104
75. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 75 of 104
76. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 76 of 104
77. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 77 of 104
78. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 78 of 104
79. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 79 of 104
80. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 80 of 104
81. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 81 of 104
82. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 82 of 104
83. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 83 of 104
84. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 84 of 104
85. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 85 of 104
86. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 86 of 104
87. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 87 of 104
88. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 88 of 104
89. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 89 of 104
90. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 90 of 104
91. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 91 of 104
92. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 92 of 104
93. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 93 of 104
94. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 94 of 104
95. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 95 of 104
96. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 96 of 104
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
97. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 97 of 104
98. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 98 of 104
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
99. Patrick Harmon, 50
99 of 104
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
100. Jonathan Hart, 21
100 of 104
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
101. Maurice Granton, 24
101 of 104
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
102. Julius Johnson, 23
102 of 104
103. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 103 of 104
104. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 104 of 104
