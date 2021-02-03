Former Columbus Police Officer Arrested and Indicted for the Murder of Andre Hill

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been arrested and indicted for the murder of Andre Hill. A Franklin County Grand Jury and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that Coy has been indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, and dereliction of duty. Hill was shot and killed by Coy on December 22nd after a call was made about a running car outside of a home.

Coy was fired after a hearing with the Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. just days after fatally shooting Andre Hill without his bodycam on. Coy did turn on his bodycam after he shot Hill. The cameras do have a feature where sixty-seconds prior is captured without sound. In the video you see a short encounter between Coy and Hill followed by nobody rendering aid to help Hill who was dying. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Shannon Harden, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, and other city officials all expressed their outrage after footage of the encounter was released to the public. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement after the news broke of the arrest.

“The community was outraged by the killing of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, by law enforcement. The indictment does not lessen the pain of his tragic death for Mr. Hill’s loved ones, but it is a step towards justice. I thank the grand jury for their service.”

Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger. Hill was unarmed.

