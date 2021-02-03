The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving Fans Disappointed Yet Again

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced today. The highly anticipated list honoring the best in television and film left many fans disappointed. Though some of our quarantine tv and film favorites are being acknowledged in this year’s round up of Golden Globe nominations, there are quite a few projects missing that film lovers felt were deserving of an award this year.

Netflix’s royal drama series “The Crown” led with six nominations, followed by popular comedy series “Schitt’s Creek,” with five in the television categories. The streaming platform, that has not lifted a foot off of our necks, is dominating the nominations list with a host of shows and films. Beloved actor, Chadwick Boseman, received a posthumous nomination for his stellar performance in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as hosts of the event for the fourth time. TV pioneer Norman Lear, who you may recognize from popular sitcoms All in the Family, Good Times and The Jeffersons, will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement. Actress and political activist Jane Fonda, from the heartfelt comedy Gracie and Frankie, will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.

There are several great and well-deserved talents up for nominations this year like Don Cheadle in Hulu’s Black Mondaybeing up for Best Performance by an Actor in a television series and Lovecraft Country being nominated for best television series in the drama category. However, fans felt some of 2020’s best series and films were downright snubbed. Supporters of these missing films and series react on social media.

Which Golden Globe snub hit you the hardest? Michaela Coel in 'I May Destroy You'

Jurnee Smollett in 'Lovecraft Country'

Uzo Aduba in 'Mrs. America'

'Da 5 Bloods' in any category pic.twitter.com/YbEGcD387b — Stardust (@StardustApp) February 3, 2021

if you don't think white supremacy is real, emily in paris is nominated for a golden globe. — Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) February 3, 2021

Golden Globe Nominations: ‘I May Destroy You’ Snubbed Entirely https://t.co/jVqPuZmwAL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2021

Fans were most upset by the Golden Globes total disregard for HBO’s acclaimed series I May Destroy You starring Michaela Coel.

No it’s actually CRIMINAL to not recognize Michaela Coel for what she did, not just w trauma or sexual assault or consent, but w friendship and art and power and healing! I May Destroy You was an artist executing a singular vision, pure and focused #GoldenGlobes — amil (@amil) February 3, 2021

I May Destroy You is a thoughtful, gut-twisting, smart, and trauma-informed exploration of the impact of sexual violence. One of the best shows I have seen. Michaela Coel, the writer, co-director AND executive producer deserves all the flowers. What a huge miss #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Gy70eLjEDp — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) February 3, 2021

Unfortunately, every year fans are left unsatisfied by award shows which somehow always leave out the culture’s most impactful content that is more often than not created by gifted Black talent. It is sad but unchanged. We are graciously awaiting the day that a new award show acknowledges the most impressive and impactful work in entertainment. Snubbed no more!

Nevertheless, the 2021 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.

See the list of nominees:

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Television Series Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Southerland – “The Undoing”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Another Round,” Denmark

“La Llorona,” Guatamela/France

“The Life Ahead,” Italy

“Minari,” USA

“Two of Us,” France/USA

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“IO SI (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”

“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Helena Zengel – “News of the World”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Director — Motion Picture

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Score

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving Fans Disappointed Yet Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

