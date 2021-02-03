CLOSE
4 Exercises That Are Guaranteed To Tone Your Arms

Move the furniture, grab some weights and a chair and get ready for my bicep and tricep workout.

Before beginning this workout be sure to warm up for 5-10 minutes.

1. Isolated Curls

2. Tricep Dips

3. Hammer Curls

4. Overhead Tricep Extension

Complete each exercise for 12-15 reps taking a 20-30 seconds break after. Complete this circuit 2-4 times. Once workout is complete be sure to stretch/cool down  for 5-10 minutes.

*** I am using 15 pound weights***

For more workouts follow me on IG at lovejackiepaige or visit my website LoveJackiePaige.Com for challenges and group fitness classes.

