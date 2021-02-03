As COVID-19 continues to affect so many people, it looks like New York is working on a way to continue to spread the message with a new COVID-19 public health campaign.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Beginning on February 12, New Yorkers are going to be hearing a lot more from Jadakiss. According to Complex, “he will be joining the likes of 20 iconic voices participating in the campaign with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new campaign made in collaboration with Nicolas Heller, also known as @NewYorkNico.”
Jadakiss also shared the the news on his IG page saying, “Starting February 12th, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC! S/O @newyorknico for making this happen,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to hear this for myself He Heh!”
SEE ALSO: Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued At $1 Billion
SEE ALSO: Watch Trailer: Will Smith In New Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend: The Fight for America’
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Jadakiss to Voice Coronavirus PSA for New York Subways and Buses was originally published on themorninghustle.com