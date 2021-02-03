CLOSE
Jadakiss to Voice Coronavirus PSA for New York Subways and Buses

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As COVID-19 continues to affect so many people, it looks like New York is working on a way to continue to spread the message with a new COVID-19 public health campaign.

Beginning on February 12, New Yorkers are going to be hearing a lot more from Jadakiss. According to Complex, “he will be joining the likes of 20 iconic voices participating in the campaign with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new campaign made in collaboration with Nicolas Heller, also known as @NewYorkNico.”

Jadakiss also shared the the news on his IG page saying, “Starting February 12th, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC! S/O @newyorknico for making this happen,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to hear this for myself He Heh!”

If someone was to be the voice of anything in your city or region, who would it be? Let us know on social media!

