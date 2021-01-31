Poet Amanda Gorman Slated to Appear at The Super Bowl

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fresh off of her appearance at the presidential inauguration, Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman will be appearing somewhere unexpected: the Super Bowl. Her new poem will honor three Americans for their work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

There is no word if bringing Gorman on was an NFL decision or one by Jay Z, whose Roc Nation began working with the league for social justice issues.

Gorman will be reciting her new poem during pre-game coverage on February 7, before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, dazzled viewers with her recitation of her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's inauguration this month, and the video of her performance has gone viral.

Gorman could reach far more Americans through her appearance at the Super Bowl than she did during Inauguration Day: viewership for the football game in 2020 peaked at 99.9 million — by contrast, President Biden’s inauguration — which was one of the most-watched in American history — drew 33.8 million viewers.

