TI and Tiny Speak Out About Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. and Tiny have responded to the latest allegations from Sabrina Peterson, who previously said the L.I.B.R.A. artist once held a gun to her head.

The latest allegations, which arrived via screenshots of DMs from several women on Peterson’s Instagram, see the couple being alleged to have engaged in—among other things—sexual abuse. In a series of Instagram Stories updates on Thursday, Peterson shared excerpts from conversations she’s had with more than a dozen women. Among the accusations are that T.I. and Tiny allegedly required women to take drugs before entering their home, as well as reported instances of assault and alleged facilitation of sexual abuse.

“They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action,” the spokesperson said.

Read the full statement below: