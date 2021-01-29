CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
This Week’s Vitamins: “Trust The Timing Of Your Life” + More

“Take Full advantage of YOUR 24 hours, Time management is Key”

“If something is bothering you, take away its Power, Your attention”

“The Things You Get Done Daily Matter, It’s all about Consistency”

“Trust the timing of YOUR life”

“It all begins & ends in Your mind, Change your mindset”

“We have to Start Holding ourselves accountable, The Follow Up is Key“

“The gap between the Life you’re living vs the Life you want to Live is called Focus”

“It’s all about Forward motion & Forward Progress, Keep moving forward No matter what”

More Vitamins HERE

