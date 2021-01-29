CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: One Person Dead After College Hill Fire

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

There was a fire that happened in a College Hill apartment complex that left one person dead. Please pray for that person’s family and friends,

 

Via Fox19

They said they found the body shortly after responding just after 9 p.m. to a three-story building in the 6800 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Crews found a working fire on the first floor and were told one of the residents was still inside. They launched an immediate search and discovered the resident deceased inside.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: One Person Dead After College Hill Fire  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
14 items
Hollywood’s Elite Share Their Memories On The Late…
 4 hours ago
01.29.21
5 items
Check Out 5 Times Oprah Winfrey Slayed The…
 7 hours ago
01.29.21
Where the Money Resides: Rita Ora Offered Restaurant…
 17 hours ago
01.29.21
15 items
Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword,…
 19 hours ago
01.29.21
Photos
Close