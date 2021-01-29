There was a fire that happened in a College Hill apartment complex that left one person dead. Please pray for that person’s family and friends,
Via Fox19
They said they found the body shortly after responding just after 9 p.m. to a three-story building in the 6800 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Crews found a working fire on the first floor and were told one of the residents was still inside. They launched an immediate search and discovered the resident deceased inside.
Cincinnati: One Person Dead After College Hill Fire was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: