Diva’s Daily Dirt: Casanova Denied Bail In Racketeering Case

Casanova Denied Bail In Racketeering Case

Things aren’t looking too good for Brooklyn Rapper Casanova right now. The ‘Don’t Run’ rappers bail was denied today in his current racketeering case. The judge ruled that the rapper, born Caswell Senior, was a danger to the community and given his criminal history, it would be too much of a risk to grant him $2.5 million bail.

Assistant U.S Attorney David Felton claims, ‘“(Casanova) is a full-fledged, committed leader of the gang,” citing “rampant evidence of guns, drugs and violence centrally involving this defendant.”

Casanova is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison on charges of toting firearms and dealing drugs in connection with the gang.

Lil Nas X Celebrates Being a ‘New York Times Best Seller’

Lil Nas X is kicking off 2021 where the money resides for sure! Actually, he won’t have to worry about money at all because the ‘Old Town Road’ singer has another huge title under his belt now, an official ‘New York Times Best Seller’ for his children’s book, ‘C is For Country.’

The ATL native took to his social media and revealed the dope news!

