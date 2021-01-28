Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Trial Pushed Back To February

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nipsey Hussle‘s alleged killer is still awaiting trial — and will be for another month after the original judge in the case retired.

According to the New York Daily News, Eric Holder agreed to have the start of his trial moved to February 24. Robert J. Perry, the judge who originally presided over the trial, retired. “His attorney discussed it with him, and [Holder] agreed to put it over,” a source told the outlet. “The next hearing will be a 0 of 30, meaning the earliest the trial could happen is 30 days from that date.”

His trial was originally postponed last May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to state orders regarding public venues such as courtrooms, the Los Angeles County Clerk office was closed due to the virus. In December 2020, the trial was upheld again due to COVID-19 and it would be pushed back an additional three months.

“I really don’t know how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” Perry said. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted.”

In March 2020, Holder allegedly opened fire on a group of individuals outside The Marathon Clothing store, striking Hussle in the stomach and head. The rapper later succumbed to his injuries at a Los Angeles area hospital. After a brief manhunt, Holder was arrested and charged in connection with the Victory Lap rapper’s killing.

