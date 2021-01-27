CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Amanda Gorman Signs Modeling Contract

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Amanda Gorman Signs Modeling Contract

 

Amanda Gorman is officially signed with IMG Models! Yup, after making history as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S history, she is now spreading her black girl magic all over editorials, brand endorsements and billboards.

The poet turned model is scheduled to perform an original poem ahead of Super Bowl LV, recognizing the three honorary captains chosen by the NFL to participate in the official on-field coin toss ceremony.

Tory Lanez Artwork and Press Images for Chixtape 5

Tory Lanez Seeks Right to Publicly Comment on Megan Thee Stallion Case

 

Tory Lanez is asking for the courts to change his previous order that doesn’t allow him to speak on his current case involving Megan Thee Stallion. Last week, the H-town hottie herself sent off a series of tweets denying reports that any of the charges against him were dropped. She also went on to defend her story that Tory Lanez shot her. Lanez lawyer Shawn Holley wrote in court documents,

“Due to limitations placed on Mr. Peterson and his counsel under the protective order, Mr. Peterson has been unable to respond to Megan P.’s inflammatory statements or to provide his own clarifying statements. Nothing could be further from the truth. Her claims are and will be sharply disputed and contradicted by the evidence in this case. Failure to respond to [Megan Thee Stallion’s] inflammatory and misleading statements may be interpreted as conceding to her claims.

He said there is “mitigating” proof including “gunshot residue implicating others.”

