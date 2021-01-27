CLOSE
Ashanti Reveals What She Was REALLY Doing On Her Phone During Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

After her historic Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole, Ashanti joined us on The Morning Hustle to discuss all the viral moments from her battle with Keyshia Cole, from the music, the subtle jabs, what she was doing on her phone, and if they really unfollowed each other on social media! We also dive into new music, collaborations, and her recent battle with Covid-19! 

