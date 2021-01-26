CLOSE
Coronavirus
COVID Sniffing Airport Dogs Coming Soon

Detection dog Bena in Turkey's Antalya

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Yes, you read the title correctly! Soon to be hitting your airports will be dogs who can sniff out the disease of the coronavirus! According to TMZ there are canines beings trained at the Florida International University that will be if assistance in helping to filter through airports travelers that may have COVID.

As of now the countries like Chile, United Emirates, and Finland already use canines to help sniff out

COVID in airports. Researchers have said they are 100% accurate when tracking down a positive traveler.

Apparently the NBA’s Miami Heat are about to start using coronavirus-sniffing dogs to screen fans at AmericanAirlines Arena, so it’s possible airlines may start to adopt the very same protocol.

We are going to have some very timid fliers, including myself!

COVID Sniffing Airport Dogs Coming Soon  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
