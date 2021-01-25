Cat’s Birthday Party Leads to COVID-19 Spread

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED JANUARY 21)

[caption id="attachment_10165790" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN / WENN[/caption] COVID-19, the novel coronavirus has affected the lives of millions of citizens across the country and the globe. It's also impacting the lives of celebrities. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in March of 2020. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family's health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks' news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the coronavirus, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell. On Monday, March 16 - actor Idris Elba revealed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after NBA player Christian Wood had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Tuesday, four players of the Brooklyn Nets had confirmed positive tests - including Kevin Durant. Since then, Mitchell, Wood, and Gobert have all been cleared of COVID-19. On March 24, Slim Thug shocked the Houston community and hip-hop world at large when he revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. Two days later, Scarface revealed his diagnosis. On March 27, ESPN announcer Doris Burke revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was recovering. In the months that have followed, a number of individuals from both the celebrity, sports and political spectrum have tested positive with the Tennessee Titans containing the highest number of positive rates in the days following their game against the Minnesota Vikings with 16 positive cases. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have been diagnosed with coronavirus. RELATED: Financial Help for Renters During The Coronavirus RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Info & Updates