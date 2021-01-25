Vice President Kamala Harris’ Husband, Douglas Emhoff, Begins Teaching Course At Georgetown Law

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband and first-ever second gentleman, Doug Emhoff will join the faculty at Georgetown Law. Emhoff is a business lawyer and took a leave of absence from his job at powerhouse law firm DLA Piper to focus on the campaign trail for Biden and wife, Harris.
“I am delighted that Douglas Emhoff will be joining our faculty,” said Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor. “Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice. I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival.”
Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff have been married since 2014, when she was serving as California’s attorney general. She became a U.S. senator for California in 2017. Emhoff has many years and expertise in media and entertainment with clients like makers of the movie “American Made” and National Football League wide receiver Willie Gault.
Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
1. Kamala Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris
1 of 16
2. Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald J. Harris had two children during their marriage, Kamala and Maya.
2 of 16
3. Maya Harris shares a photo with sister Kamala
3 of 16
4. VP Kamala Harris' sister Maya went on to marry Tony West.
4 of 16
5. Kamala's sister Maya Harris has one child, Meena Harris.
5 of 16
6. Meena shares a photo with her Auntie Kamala and mother Maya
6 of 16
7. Kamala's niece Meena posts a selfie with hubby Nik (Nikolas Ajagu)
7 of 16
8. Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu share two daughters.
8 of 16
9. VP Kamala Harris great nieces Amara and Leela were Inauguration ready!
9 of 16
10. VP Kamala Harris grandparents
10 of 16
11. Attorney Douglas Emhoff is Kamala Harris Husband.Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. Doug Emhoff has two kids, Cole and Ella, from a previous marriage.
12 of 16
13. VP Kamala Harris even invited Doug's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff to the Inauguration!
13 of 16
14. VP Kamala Harris with her husband Doug and step children Cole and Ella.
14 of 16
15. Meet Kamala Harris mother-in-law, Barbara Emhoff
15 of 16
16. Meet Kamala Harris father-in-law Michael Emhoff
16 of 16
