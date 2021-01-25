CLOSE
DaniLeigh’s Apology Stirs ‘Yellow Bone’ Pot Even More & Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park Collection

Singer DaniLeigh appears to be digging herself a deeper hole with another apology stemming from the “Yellow Bone” controversy. Lore’l fills you in on that plus we finally get the first look at the next ADIDAS x Ivy Park collection from Beyoncé!  Also, JoJo Siwa comes out as apart of the LGBTQ community and Skai Jackson has some eyes on her. Catch up with all the tea & entertainment news you missed this weekend in #TheLoDown with Lore’l!  

