LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There was a major crash that happened on NB 75 which left 3 people dead and 2 people injured.

Via Fox19 According to the Police. Crews responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash just past Hopple Street. Three women were pronounced dead at the scene, and a man and woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures, police say.

Cincinnati: There Was A Major Crash On 75 North was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: