LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last summer Nas dropped a grown man classic in King’s Disease and with 2021 well underway, God’s Son is looking to keep reigning as one of the game’s most well-respected, legends and just dropped a video for one of his albums standout cuts.

For his visuals to “27 Summers,” Nas comes off like a man ready to hang up the mic for good and call it a career as he hits the golf course with DJ Khaled before peeling off in some golf carts that may or may not have been used in a drive-by. Just sayin.’

Keeping up with 90’s OG’s and legends, Busta Rhymes comes through with a black-and-white remix clip for “Czar” where the Brooklyn rapper links up with CJ and reunites M.O.P. one time for the real ones.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jim Jones featuring Axel Leon, Nino Man, and Fred The Godson, Lotto Savage, and more.

NAS – “27 SUMMERS”

BUSTA RHYMES FT. CJ & M.O.P. – “CZAR REMIX”

JIM JONES FT. AXEL LEON, NINO MAN, FRED THE GODSON – “BAD BOYZ”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. BABY GRIZZLEY – “GAVE THAT BACK”

LOTTO SAVAGE – “W.Y.O”

HEEM & DJ GREEN LANTERN – “MENACE TO SOCIETY”

Nas “27 Summers,” Busta Rhymes ft. CJ & M.O.P. “Czar Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 1.22.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: