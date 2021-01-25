CLOSE
Win Papa Johns Pizza for The Big Game!

Local: Papa John's Giveaway_RD Cincinnati WIZF_January 2021

101.1 The Wiz and Papa Johns want fans to show their EPIC football fan gear for a chance to win an EPIC Stuffed Crust One Topping Pizza, just in time for the Big Game!  

All you have to do is submit your best photo below or post your photo on your Instagram page and tag @wiznationcincy to enter for your chance to win.

 

