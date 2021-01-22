LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to WSBTV, legendary baseball star Hank Aaron has died Friday, Jan 22nd 2021. He was 86 years old. His daughter confirmed his death with WSBTV and the baseball world morns. Hank Aaron, who played for the the Atlanta Braves still holds the MLB records for the most career runs batted in (RBI) (2,297), extra base hits (1,477), and total bases (6,856). Aaron is also in the top five for career hits (3,771) and runs (2,174).

Check out Hank Aaron’s career highlights.

Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies At 86

