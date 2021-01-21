CLOSE
"Perfect Season" Browns Coach Hue Jackson Reportedly Has Job Interview With the Steelers

He is one of the many head coaches Cleveland Browns would love to forget, yet it is so hard because of the mistakes that were made on and off the field.  Now, he could be making a comeback in the NFL, but not in a main coaching position.

Hue Jackson, who went 3-36-1 during his two season and eight game tenure with the Browns from 2016 to ’18, with the 2017 season going 0-16, leading fans to call it the “perfect season” and celebrating it with a parade near FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jackson finished out the 2018 NFL season with one of his old stomping grounds, the Cincinnati Bengals, as a “special assistant.”  That didn’t work either.

Since then, he has been on the sidelines away from the NFL, but not anymore.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Now, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, he could be off to another adventure in the AFC North.

Russini reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed Jackson earlier in the week for their offensive coordinator position.

If Jackson does get that gig with the Steelers, Browns would be excited to see their team play against him and his potential new team in future match-ups.  It would be a treat considering the role he played in some of the worst sports moments in Cleveland’s history.

It is still hard to shake off that “Perfect Season Parade.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

