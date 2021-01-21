Viral Sensation DJ Amorphous Lands Huge Placement On Fat Joe’s New Single “Sunshine”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DJ Amorphous is already taking 2021 by storm with a new feature on Fat Joe’s new song “Sunshine (The Light).” The young producer and visionary became a viral sensation after mixing Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” with Luther Vandross’s “Never Too Much” last year. Less than a month into the new year, Amorphous is establishing a household name for himself in music and we love to see it.

Amorphous shared the news to Instagram with a clip from the official video, and he captions it “Surprise! Life’s wild.” We are beyond happy for this budding young talent. It seems as if he can hardly believe the news himself tweeting about getting an approval from Rihanna and Luther Vandross’s estate.

do y'all understand how much it means to me to have gotten approval from @rihanna and the @luthervandross estate, and that they trusted the vision?! LEGENDARY. 🥺 — amorphous (@loneamorphous) January 21, 2021

That is a huge deal considering the immense success of both artists. Imagine DJ Amorphous releasing one mix that essentially changed his entire life forever. Now he’s nonchalantly hanging with the biggest names in music like Diddy and DJ Khaled who both make appearances in the official “Sunshine (The Light)” video.

Just got that Amorphous record in my email from the label and they are putting a CHECK on this boy!! Not only is he fully credited as a producer but they've already transitioned him into being an "artist" as well. The record says Fat joe FEAT Amorphous (prod by Amorphous) HUGE! — . (@DjChubbESwagg) January 21, 2021

DJs across the nation are getting the record in their emails, and Twitter user @DjChubbESwagg tweets these kind words to Amorphous. “Not only is he fully credited as a producer but they’ve already transitioned him into being an ‘artist’ as well.” The record indeed says Fat Joe featuring Amorphous, and it is also produced by Amorphous. In an industry that all too often fails to acknowledge young and gifted producers, this is a huge win for Amorphous. He appears to know the business and have a great team supporting his endeavors.

We awarded DJ Amorphous as a digital creator in our 2020 Quarantine Awards last year, because we knew he was on a path to major success. All of the work he put in with the viral DJ mixes are paying off tremendously into the new year. Keep winning and your fans will certainly keep cheering you on!

